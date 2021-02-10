Illinois expands Phase 1B to include people with disabilities, ages 16 and up

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday that the state will be expanding Phase 1B vaccine eligibility to include people who have disabilities and underlying health conditions.

Pritzker said the expansion is due to an 30% increase of supply of the various coronavirus vaccines currently in production.

“As quickly as we receive enough vaccine supply, we need to waste no time in protecting a broader section of our most vulnerable population,” said Pritzker. “Those who are under 65 and live with comorbidities, such as cancer survivors or those living with heart disease, have an elevated risk of serious complications or death if they contract COVID-19. Illinois is moving forward in accordance with guidance from the CDC to expand our eligible population as supply allows, getting us closer to the point when the vaccine is widely available to all who want it. In the meantime, I encourage all Illinoisans to wear our masks and follow the mitigations so that more of our neighbors are healthy and alive when it’s their turn in the vaccination line.”

In accordance with the CDC guidelines, Illinois is using the below guiding framework for what qualifies as a high-risk medical condition once Phase 1B expands on February 25.

This list is subject to change as guidance evolves and does not reflect an order of priority:

• Cancer

• Chronic Kidney Disease

• COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

• Diabetes

• Heart Condition

• Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant

• Obesity

• Pregnancy

• Pulmonary Disease

• Sickle Cell Disease