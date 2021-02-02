Illinois expected to top 1M COVID-19 vaccinations

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 3: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot stands by as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a press conference in Hall C Unit 1 of the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place on Friday, April 3, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Gov. Pritzker And Mayor Lightfoot toured what will be a 3,000-bed medical facility to treat less seriously-ill COVID-19 patients built in a collaborative effort involving the Illinois National Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and trade unions. (Photo by Chris Sweda-Pool via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials said they expected COVID-19 vaccinations to top 1 million by the end of Monday, even as the state struggles to get more doses and fends off criticism it is moving too slowly.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that it has received more than 1.8 million doses of the vaccine designed to prevent coronavirus illness.

As of midday Monday, 996,410 people had received at least one shot of vaccine.

There were 2,312 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Monday, with 16 additional deaths. There have been 19,259 deaths from the illness out of 1,128,613 infections.