Illinois expected to top 1M COVID-19 vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials said they expected COVID-19 vaccinations to top 1 million by the end of Monday, even as the state struggles to get more doses and fends off criticism it is moving too slowly.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that it has received more than 1.8 million doses of the vaccine designed to prevent coronavirus illness.
As of midday Monday, 996,410 people had received at least one shot of vaccine.
There were 2,312 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Monday, with 16 additional deaths. There have been 19,259 deaths from the illness out of 1,128,613 infections.