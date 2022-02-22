SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers could extend COVID-leave benefits for vaccinated teachers later this week.

Governor JB Pritzker vetoed a bill last month that would have given paid administrative leave to unvaccinated teachers and required districts to pay for it. Unvaccinated school staff who get sick with COVID-19 would still qualify for paid leave if they needed a medical or religious exemption under this compromise.

“This is an incentive to get vaccinated, and this is not a requirement. If a teacher or staff chooses not to get vaccinated, it’s as if this bill never existed for them,” said State Representative Janet Yang-Rohr. “It, you know, life just continues on as it is now without the bill.”

The measure would restore any sick time vaccinated teachers used on their COVID-leave. Any bus drivers, janitors and food service staff would also qualify for paid leave if their school goes fully remote.