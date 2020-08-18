Illinois extends deadline for rent assistance program

(WTVO) — Illinoisans now have an extra week to get help keeping a roof over their heads. The deadline to apply for the rent assistance program is pushed back until August 28th.

The deadline was originally the 21st. Recipients get $5,000 to back pay rent or make future payments. Officials say they want to get more money for the federally funded program to make it last longer.

“People are still reeling from this, and the economy isn’t back to where it was pre-COVID, and studies show that 1 in 3 renters in Illinois do not have confidence that they will make next month’s payments,” explained Andrew Field of the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

Money received through the rent assistance program can’t be used for payments starting in 2021.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

