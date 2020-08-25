Illinois extends driver’s license expiration for senior citizens over 75

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The expiration date for drivers licenses for those over 75 years old has been extended for one year, according to Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

White announced Tuesday that drivers who are 75 and old with a 2020 driver’s license expiration date do not need to renew their license until after their birthday in 2021.

“I am mindful of the heightened risks associated with seniors contracting COVID-19, and that is why I have authorized this important change during this challenging and unique time,” said White.

Drivers who qualify will be sent a letter as proof of the one-year extension.

White is reminding all other drivers that expiration dates for driver’s licenses/ID cards and license plate stickers have been extended until Nov. 1, 2020. As a result, expired documents will remain valid until Nov. 1.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

