An Old Fashioned — the name might imply a certain simplicity, but depending on where you are, the drink may not be that simple at all. (Getty)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Restaurants and bars in Illinois will be able to provide carryout, pickup, or delivery of alcoholic beverages for another five years.

Gov. JB Pritzker signed SB0089 into law earlier this month, extending a COVID-19 pandemic-era law until August 1st, 2028. The original measure was set to expire in January 2024.

The law requires that cocktails, mixed drinks, and single servings of wine may only be sold or delivered by an employee of the licensee who is 21 or older; cannot be sold without age verification; must be sealed in a tamper-proof container; must be transported in the trunk of a vehicle with no ready access from the passenger area.

“We are happy that the Illinois hospitality industry can continue to receive the economic benefits of cocktails to-go, however, we want to ensure retailers and consumers are able to easily comply with the requirements of the law,” said Illinois Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Lisa Gardner. “It is the ILCC’s responsibility to safeguard the public by ensuring that to-go cocktails are safely transported.”