Illinois extends unemployment benefit to 20 weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Employment Security announced it would be extending unemployment benefits to 20 weeks instead of 13 weeks.

The IDES says Illinois law provides for 20 weeks of extended benefits during times of high unemployment, instead of the 13 weeks available since May.

Currently, there are 30 states providing 13 weeks of extended benefits, and 19 states, including Illinois, providing 20 weeks of extended benefits. South Dakota is the only state not currently providing any number of extended benefit weeks.

