BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Five members of an Illinois family, including two children, were found dead in their home Wednesday in what police called a domestic-related incident.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek identified them as 4-year-old Ameila Kisliak, 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak, 36-year-old Cera Kisliak, 39-year-old Andre Kisliak and 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak, according to WOKV. Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds said that an animal was also found dead.

Autopsies were performed on four of the victims. Banek said that they all appear to have died of sharp force injuries.

Police said that they were called to the Buffalo Grove home on Wednesday to conduct a well-being check on an adult female. They entered the residence by force after they were unable to make contact with anyone in the house. Officers conducted a sweep of the house, where they found the five residents dead.

The well-being check has reportedly been called in by a female coworker of the woman, according to Budds.