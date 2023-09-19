ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois community is mourning after a family of four, as well as their three dogs, were found dead in their home Sunday night.

The Romeoville family and their pets were found with gunshot wounds in their home in the 500 block of Concord Avenue, according to CNN. They were identified as Alberto Rolon, 38, and Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, by the Will County Coroner’s Office, as well as two juvenile boys.

Concern was prompted after one of the family members did not show up to work Sunday, with calls from relatives going unanswered. Police went to their home to perform a well-being check, which is when they were found.

Romeoville Police Deputy Chief Chris Burne said that the shooting likely happened between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

An investigation is ongoing.