NEW LENOX, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois father died after he fell out of a car while collecting donations with his daughter for her Girl Scouts troop.

The family was driving around a New Lenox neighborhood on November 6 when Aaron LaMore fell from the open hatchback he was riding in with his daughter. The car was only going about 5 miles per hour, according to NBC News.

“They didn’t even get to the first house, when he lost his footing, fell backwards out of the car onto the pavement, and struck his head on the back,” Ryan Talaga, LaMore’s brother-in-law, said.

LaMore reportedly fractured his skull when he fell. He was able to get up and walk to an ambulance, where he was taken to the hospital for a CT scan. However, his condition quickly declined. Doctors wanted to transfer LaMore to a different hospital, but he went into cardiac arrest while they were waiting for transportation. He was eventually air lifted to the hospital.

LaMore, a veteran, passed away on Veterans Day. Talaga said that his family had made him an organ donor right before his death.

“We tried to turn a terrible situation into a situation that gives us a little sense of peace,” he said.

LaMore leaves behind his wife Erin LaMore and their daughter. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.