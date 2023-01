LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Figure skaters from all over the state will head to the Carlson Ice Area in Loves Park on Sunday for the Illinois High School Skating Competition.

The Rockford Park District’s “815 Edge” is among the teams competing. Admission is free for all that want to go and cheer them on.

The event will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.