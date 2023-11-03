CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has fined Blue Cross Blue Shield’s parent company $231,900 for failing to post up-to-date provider directory information for its customers.

According to the Illinois Department of Insurance, Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) violated the Network Adequacy and Transparency Act, which requires health insurers to update the list of medical providers covered by their insurance.

“Consumers rely on their health insurance companies to provide accurate information, so that they can make important, informed decisions about their health care,” said IDOI Director Dana Popish Severinghaus. “Provider directories are often the first touchpoint for health insurance consumers attempting to choose a primary care physician or specialist. Inaccurate, outdated, confusing information can make that selection process even more time-consuming and stressful. In Illinois, health insurers with provider directories found to be in violation of the law will be fined.”

The State said HCSC is now complying with the rules.

A Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois spokesperson issued a statement, saying in part, “When we learn information is inaccurate or incomplete, we fix it. Information related to the four providers noted in the Department’s order was corrected in May. BCBSIL cooperates with the Department and our active engagement with the Department is one of the ways we help ensure we are best serving the needs of our members.”