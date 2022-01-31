Illinois fire marshal creating awareness for cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Beyond the dangers that the front line creates for firefighters, there is another threat at play that is under-recognized.

The International Association of Firefighters said that 75% of the names added to the Fallen Firefighter Memorial of Honor Wall from 2015 to 2020 were members that died from occupational cancer. Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez wants that to change.

He said it is important that firefighters get their annual physicals and follow-ups, track exposures to carcinogens, decontaminate immediately at the scene and launder gear after every event.

“The old image of the firefighter with soot on the face and sweat dripping down, we’ve got to get rid of that,” Perez said. “Right, that’s romantic from the fire service, but that is also the chemicals that sit in surface and sit on your skin, that is causing these cancers.”

The state launched a preliminary exposure reduction training project in 2020, and about half of the fire departments in Illinois have completed that training.