(WTVO) — Deer hunters in Illinois can get their rifles off the shelves as the state’s firearm deer season is underway.

Firearm season is split up into three different time periods, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The first is from November 18-20 while the second is from December 1-4. A third season, December 9-11, is for muzzleloading rifles only. Hunters will be able to be out from one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset.

In addition to muzzleloaders, there are specific guns that are allowed for deer hunting. Muzzleloaders can be single or double-barreled of at least .45 caliber, shooting a single projectile through a barrel of at least 16 inches in length.

Hunters could also choose to use a shotgun loaded with slugs no larger than 10 gauge and no smaller than 20 gauge. The shotgun must also not be capable to firing more than three consecutive slugs. They can also use centerfire revolvers or centerfire single-shot handguns of .30 caliber or larger with a minimum barrel length of four inches.

All hunters must also make sure to wear a cap and upper outer garment of solid blaze orange or solid blaze pink, displaying a minimum of 400 square inches of the material.