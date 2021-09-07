Illinois firefighter ‘strike team’ headed to help with Ida recovery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — More Illinois firefighters are taking equipment to Louisiana to help those coping with flooding and power outages in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Nearly 70 firefighters from about 30 different departments across the state are part of a strike team that will help fill in for fire departments in Louisiana.

While that crew is heading out, another 50 Illinois firefighters are returning after spending six days in the storm ravaged state. The returning crew was part of the Illinois Urban Search and Rescue Team.

They handed out food, water and oxygen over the six day period, while paving the way for more help to come in.

“Before FEMA could help people, and bring in Red Cross and everyone else, they need to know where the areas are that are most severely damaged, so … our effort and our job is to report that back,” said Rick Zakaras, of the Naperville Fire Department.

Illinois firefighters will be deployed for more than two weeks.