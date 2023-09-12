CHICAGO, ILL. (WTVO) — Flags at public buildings across Illinois were lowered to half-staf on Tuesday in honor of a fallen Chicago firefighter.

Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant Kevin Ward passed away on August 29, almost three weeks after he was injured in a fire in 8300 block of W. Balmoral Avenue, which is near O’Hare International Airport.

Ward was 58. He had served with the Chicago Fire Department since 1996.

Three other firefighters were injured in the blaze, but have since been released from the hospital.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker ordered flags at Illinois buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Tuesday in honor of Ward, according to WBBM.

Ward’s funeral is scheduled to be held at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E Chestnut St., on Wednesday, with a visitation from 9-11 a.m. followed by the service. A private burial will take place after.

Ward was the third firefighter with the department to die in the line of duty this year.