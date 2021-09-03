Illinois forms task force to fight homelessness

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ homeless problem will soon be the subject of an inter-agency task force.

Gov. JB Pritzker issued an Executive Order Friday morning, directing agencies to help strengthen safety nets and provide assistance to those with a housing crisis.

The Governor’s Office is also creating the role of State Homelessness Chief.

“Homelessness is a circumstance, it is not an identity, it has real impact on real people,” Pritzker said Friday. “Homelessness has many faces, it’s urban and it’s rural, people everywhere can experience instability.”

The task force comes as the Pritzker administration is investing $1.5 billion in housing relief due to the COVID-19 shutdowns.

The administration is also extending the state’s eviction moratorium until October 3rd.