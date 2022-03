SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline drivers are still dealing with high gas prices at the pump.

The average for a gallon of regular gas is $4.39, according to GasBuddy. That is actually down nearly 11 cents from a week ago, but it is still near record highs. It is also a $1.43 more than a year ago.

It was the first time in 12 weeks that prices have fallen. Some experts worry that the summer season will bump up costs again, as summer blends cost more to produce.