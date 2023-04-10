ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois gas prices hit a record high for the year this week, with the average cost of a gallon of gas currently selling for $3.96.

The cost of gas has increased by .13 since a week ago, according to AAA.

In Rockford, gas is $2.81 on average, up from last week’s $3.69.

The jump in prices was expected, experts said, after OPEC announced it would be cutting oil production.

AAA suggests money saving tips, including combining errands to limit drive time, removing and excess weight from vehicles to improve fuel economy.