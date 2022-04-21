SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas station owners in Illinois have voted to sue the state for adding a sticker to pumps advertising a suspended fuel tax, saying that it is part of a campaign to help Democrats.

The new signage was passed as part of a tax relief bill signed by Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday, which also included $50 rebate checks to taxpayers, property tax relief of up to $500, and a suspension on grocery and gas tax.

The sign, which is required to be posted on gas pumps statewide from July 1st to December 31st, will read: “As of July 1, 2022, the State of Illinois has suspended the inflation adjustment to the motor fuel tax through December 31, 2022. The price on this pump should reflect the suspension of the tax increase.”

Any gas station that fails to post the sign could be subject to a $500 per day fine.

According to WHOI, the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association board voted Tuesday to take legal action against the state, saying Democrats in Springfield want to take credit for giving residents tax relief during an election season.

“It’s an election year and legislators in Springfield and those especially running statewide want to make sure that they get credit for delaying a tax even though it means there’s going to be two tax increases in 2023,” said IFRA director Josh Sharp.

“Compelling speech – it’s not how any state in this country should be conducting business, making criminals out of business owners for not posting speech they disagree with or they don’t want to take part in,” he said.

Senate GOP Leader Dan McConchie (R-Hawthorn Woods) said business owners shouldn’t be forced to advertise a small discount on behalf of state lawmakers.

“The General Assembly didn’t force advertisement when they doubled the gas tax here a few years ago, right? So it is absolutely select picking and choosing and for a political end,” McConchie said. “That’s really unfortunate.”

The Motor Fuel Tax is scheduled to go back into effect on January 1st, 2023 with another increase beginning July 1st, 2023.