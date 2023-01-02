SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois lifted the suspension of the gas tax yesterday, meaning motorists will pay an extra 42 cents per gallon.

The annual gas tax was set to go into effect on July 1st, 2022, but Gov. JB Pritzker paused it until January 1st, 2023, due to tremendous demand for fuel over the Summer and Fall.

At the time, critics called the move an election-year stunt to curry favor with voters.

The gas tax was frozen at 39 cents, and gas stations were required to display stickers on pumps that read: “Illinois has suspended the inflation adjustment to the motor fuel tax through December 31, 2022. The price on this pump should reflect the suspension of the tax increase.”

The average price of a gallon of gas in the Rockford area is now $3.34.

Economists say the price increase also reflects the effect of extremely cold weather on refineries, which throttled capacity over Christmas, pushing up wholesale oil prices.

Drivers will see another increase when this year’s annual motor fuel tax drives prices up yet again on July 1st, 2023.