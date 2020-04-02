Illinois generated nearly $36 million in cannabis sales in March

FILE-In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 file photo file photo, Marijuana plants growing under special grow lights, at GB Sciences Louisiana, in Baton Rouge, La. Views about medical marijuana appear to be changing across the South, where efforts to legalize it have long been stymied by Bible Belt politics. Medical cannabis is legal now in 33 states, but most Southern states remain among the holdouts. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois recreational marijuana users generated nearly $36 million in sales in the month of March, according to data released on Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced preliminary numbers show statewide adult-use cannabis sales in March totaled $35,902,543.22. Dispensaries across the state sold 812,203 items over the 31-day period. Sales to Illinois residents totaled $27,096,931.23, while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $8,805,611.99. These figures do not include taxes collected.

“Three straight months of consistent adult use cannabis sales show there is – and will continue to be – strong support and demand from consumers,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. “To ensure medical users are able to access they product they need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, curbside pickup will remain an option for medical patients through April 30th.”

Governor Pritzker recently signed an executive order that extends the deadline for applications for cannabis infuser, craft grower, and transporter licenses to the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) from March 30, 2020 to April 30, 2020.

