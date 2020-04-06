Illinois gets a ‘D’ on updated social distancing scoreboard

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — You get an ‘D’ for social distancing, Illinois. That’s according to data from your phone.

According to location data and analytics firm Unacast, Illinoisans are not staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to the company’s “Social Distancing Scoreboard” on Monday.

Illinois got an ‘A’ for a 40% drop in distance traveled on March 25th.

In our region, Boone and Lee county residents are the worst, with the county receiving an ‘F’ score, with a 55 percent increase in non-essential visits.

Winnebago County, Stephenson County, Ogle County, Jo Daviess, DeKalb, received a ‘D-‘,

McHenry residents fared the best, with a ‘C-‘ rating.

According to a press release, Unacast uses anonymous device location data, map data and intelligence for clients in retail, tourism, real estate, transportation and marketing industries.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

