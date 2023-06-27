(WTVO) — Getting highspeed internet is a challenge for many people living in rural areas.

The technology is not just for businesses or kids doing homework, but is important for farmers as well. They need reliable access when working with buyers, sellers and government agencies.

The State of Illinois is now getting more than $1 billion to expand broadband across the state. The Farm Bureau believes that faster internet will help Illinois farmers be more competitive with other farmers across the country.

“Having a reliable connection is something that farmers very, very much need and are in very short supply of,” said Jim Birge, manager of the Sangamon County Farm Bureau. “Having that connection with actual higher speeds, high speed, that’d just be the world all over again for them.”

The money is part of a $42 billion investment for highspeed internet access across the country.