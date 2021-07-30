Illinois gives $185M in rental assistance as eviction moratorium comes to an end

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. –As the state’s gradual phaseout of the pandemic eviction moratorium continues, today Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced the administration has distributed more than $185 million in emergency rental assistance to 22,200 Illinoisans through the Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP).

In addition, today IHDA announced it has completed the review of all 70,000 applications received during the first application round in June, with an additional 25,000 applications currently in the pipeline to review from the second round. Landlords with in-progress applications already initiated by their tenants are encouraged to complete their portion of the application before the deadline on Sunday, August 15.

“It is critically important to keep families across the state in stable housing for both the health of our communities and to help our state rebuild from the pandemic,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That’s why my administration continues to do everything we can to provide much-needed support for Illinois residents who have been hit hardest by the pandemic. I’m proud that last year, Illinois was the best in the nation at getting relief to renters and homeowners. And as the eviction moratorium phases out, we remain committed to helping families get and keep the affordable housing they deserve.”

the Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS) has programs available to households in need and has awarded over $187 million in assistance to Illinois residents. Assistance has ranged from direct aid for immigrant communities, legal and court-based assistance and funding for service providers and non-profits. To see if you are eligible for any of these programs, please visit: www.illinoisrentalassistance.org.

On July 23, the Governor issued an Executive Order that allows eviction filings against covered persons to begin on Sunday, August 1. The current prohibition on enforcement of eviction orders entered against covered persons will remain in place until Tuesday, August 31. Enforcement of eviction orders entered against covered persons will be allowed September 1 and beyond.

The Illinois Supreme Court has issued an order temporarily staying all trial and judgments in residential eviction proceedings involving covered persons, with some exceptions. The order takes effect August 1 and expires September 1, 2021.