SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Many voters chose to vote-by-mail for the first time during the pandemic, and Illinois is now giving voters the option to keep doing it permanently.

Local election authorities across the state have sent voters applications to opt-in to vote-by-mail for this election and every one after.

The Sangamon County Clerk said that as long as residents continue to live at the same address where they are registered to vote, and do not need to make any changes to their voter registration, they will receive their ballot in the mail every election cycle.

The clerk said that the program has had great success so far.

“We saw roughly over a little 10% of our registered voters of Sangamon County sign into the program from the first initial mailing,” Don Gray said. “It’s a little over 13,000 individuals, we’ve seen more add to it as they are informed about the program.”

Voters can apply to enroll in the permanent vote-by-mail program year-round, but they should return their application by November 3 if they want to vote by mail for this election.

Election Day is November 8.