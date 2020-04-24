Illinois golf courses get green light to reopen May 1st

(WTVO/WGN) — On a day Illinois Governor JB Pritzker extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May, golfers got the green light to return to the greens.

Starting May 1st, golfers can practice putts while still practicing social distancing and adhering to the Illinois Department of commerce and economic opportunity’s strict safety guidelines.

The Rockford Park District said, “Aldeen Golf Club, Sinnissippi Golf Course, and Elliot Golf Course will open on May 1, 2020. Sandy Hollow will open on May 6, 2020. Ingersoll will open on May 11, 2020. We are waiting to learn more about the operational restrictions that will be in place through at least May 30, 2020 for all Illinois golf courses. Once we get that guidance we will open up tee times and share them with you. Thanks for being patient during this pandemic and we can’t wait to see you on the course!”

The full slate of rules and regulations have not been released, yet. The state could also issue a guideline restricting golfers to play in pairs or as singles, with foursomes not allowed.

With courses open in Indiana and scheduled to tee off Friday in Wisconsin, pressure mounted for Springfield to do the same. A change.org petition titled “Let Illinois Golf” has more than 16,000 signatures.

So while Illinois residents hunker down for another month, golfers can at least resume doing what they love.

Careful, of course, to still avoid those bunkers.

