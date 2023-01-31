SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois House Republicans are calling for more oversight and transparency in the state’s budget process.

That includes hearings on the state budget and briefings to lawmakers on the budget. They also want to see more balanced budgets.

House Minority Leader Tony McCombie said that Republicans want to work with Democrats to implement these reforms.

“We want to help and are willing to share our ideas that address the budget shortcomings and provide tax reform policies that Illinois taxpayers and job creators need to stay in Illinois and need to grow in Illinois,” he said.

Governor JB Pritzker has touted his success in balancing the budget after years of deficit since taking office. He is expected to unveil plans for this year’s budget at his “State of the State” address in February.