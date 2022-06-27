ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday is Election Day in Illinois.

The primary usually takes place in March, but it was pushed back this year to accommodate the delayed 2020 census data. One of the biggest races people will go to the polls for is to pick a Republican gubernatorial candidate, and the top two were in the stateline on Monday.

Darrin Bailey had a campaign stop at the Chicago Rockford International Airport, and Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin stopped in Roscoe. Irvin was the front runner in the race until recently, when a weekend poll from the Chicago Sun-Times showed Bailey with a 15 point lead. It also showed that 27% of voters are still undecided, however.

Irvin said on Monday that, as a Republican, he plans to work with Democrats to get things done.

“What I’ll do is work in the community with some of the Democratic leaders that are unhappy with JB Pritzker because he hasn’t delivered, you know, hasn’t delivered on any of his promises,” Irvin said. “He’s lied to them and they’re dissatisfied with the Democratic party, so they’re ready for something new, they’re ready for a new direction.”

Former President Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Western Illinois on Saturday, where he endorsed Bailey for governor. Bailey commented on abortion rights on Monday, one of the biggest national issues currently.

“We’ve been working with churches on the South side of Chicago, we’ve got some pretty amazing ideas and thoughts and plans, basically to make abortion unnecessary,” Bailey said. “Working with church, civic and religious organizations to make sure that pregnant women in Illinois have an opportunity and true choice could help them.”

There are a total of six Republicans running for governor. The primary winner will take on Governor JB Pritzker in November.