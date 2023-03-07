CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has denied claims that he is angling toward a presidential run after a new New York Times story suggested he is a potential “emergency” candidate for Democrats.

In an article, the paper said Pritzker could set up a White House run at a moment’s notice, citing the billionaire governor’s wealth, strong political machine, and left-wing political record.

But, in an interview with Face the Nation on Sunday, Pritzker said he would not challenge President Joe Biden.

“I’m supporting Joe Biden, he’s running for reelection and he’s going to get reelected,” Pritzker said.

During the gubernatorial election, Pritzker continuously fended off allegations from his opponent, Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), that he had higher political ambitions.

“You know, I’m just happy that people think of me in that way. That’s certainly very flattering, but I intend to serve out my term as Governor of Illinois,” he continued.

Biden has not officially announced plans for re-election in 2024.

The Times article credited Pritzker for turning Illinois’ center-left politics into “an island of prairie progressivism,” citing the state’s $15 minimum wage law, legalized marijuana, access to abortion and gender-affirming healthcare, and measures to end cash bail and ban semi-automatic weapons.

Last month, Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited Illinois to speak with law enforcement officers in Elmhurst.

He attacked Pritzker on several different issues, including public safety, while he was there.

DeSantis has not announced a presidential bid, but many analysts think an announcement may be forthcoming.

Pritzker responded after DeSantis’ visit, calling him “dangerous” and said his agenda has no place in Illinois.

“Well, he doesn’t represent the values of the people of Illinois,” Pritzker said. “In fact, he’s the antithesis of that. He’s demonstrated he’s homophobic and that he’s got tendencies to promote racism.”

DeSantis has emerged as a fierce opponent of what he describes as “woke” policies on race, gender, and public health.

Last year, DeSantis signed a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. It was dubbed by left-wing critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

DeSantis and other Republicans have repeatedly said the measure is reasonable and that parents, not teachers, should be broaching subjects of sexual orientation and gender identity with their children. The law went into effect just days after DeSantis signed a separate bill that potentially restricts what books elementary schools can keep in their libraries or use for instruction.

“What he’s done in Florida is to try to have the government intervene, to a large degree, in the quality of the education or the type of education that people are getting, and that will lower it,” Pritzker said.