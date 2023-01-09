SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday was “Inauguration Day” in Springfield, and Governor JB Pritzker took the Oath of Office as he was sworn in for a second term.

Pritzker used his speech to highlight his first term accomplishments, such as balancing the budget and raising the minimum wage. He commented on legalizing recreational marijuana and protecting reproductive rights for women.

He also outlined some of his administration’s agenda for the next four years.

“As Illinois continues its progress overcoming our historic fiscal challenges and a deadly global pandemic, I come to you with an agenda as ambitious and as bold as our people are, thinking not about the next four years, but about the next 40,” Pritzker said. “Our long-term ambitions must begin with a focus on the people for whom we are building.”

Other state Constitutional officers were sworn in at the inauguration ceremony as well.

“I propose we go all-in for our children and make preschool available to every family throughout the state,” Pritzker said. “It’s also our obligation to make college more affordable by removing financial barriers. … Let’s focus on making tuition free for every working-class family.”

He did not elaborate on the proposals, which also include childcare options that would allow parents to work or go to school.

Pritzker, who turns 58 this month, is the first Illinois governor to start a second four-year term since 2007, when Democrat Rod Blagojevich took the oath. Blagojevich was impeached and removed from office in 2009 and later went to federal prison for political corruption. No governor has served two full terms since Jim Edgar left Springfield in 1999.

In his Election Day victory speech, Pritzker appealed to a broad constituency, barely mentioning Illinois while indirectly lambasting former GOP President Donald Trump, who will seek a second term in 2024. The Prairie State governor criticized Republicans for failing to “treat the disease” and letting it fester into “insurrectionists tearing down the doors of the U.S. Capitol.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.