PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker continued his legislative victory lap across the state on Monday with a stop in Peoria.

He was there to highlight parts of the new state budget, which will help residents living below the poverty line. Forty-eight million dollars in new spending will support homeless prevention with another $20 million will help towns build grocery stores where there are not any.

“Addressing poverty is a moral imperative, and every family we stabilize is helping us to meet that moral imperative,” Pritzker said. “And, it not only lifts them up, but lifts up our state and our country towards economic success.”

The budget will go into effect July 1 once it is signed by the governor.