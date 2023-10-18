CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is taking his pro-abortion advocacy nationwide with a political organization called “Think Big America.”

The non-profit organization will provide funding for ballot measures seeking to codify abortion rights in states where legislatures have banned or may ban abortion, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

“Since the very earliest moments of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, I have been involved in helping to combat what is clearly a Republican effort to go state by state by state to take away these rights,” Pritzker said. “I was successful in Illinois — and now believe that we can be successful nationally at pushing back on their efforts.”

Pritzker, a billionaire and rising figure in national Democratic politics, is throwing his financial firepower into the cause. Think Big America is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, a so-called dark money organization, which is not required by federal law to disclose its donors. Pritzker is the only donor so far, a spokesperson said.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

“Think Big America” will “combat right-wing extremism on all fronts,” his campaign said, and also fund efforts supporting LGBTQ+ laws and challenging book bans.

“Over the last few years, the far-right agenda has only become more extreme,” Pritzker said. “The end of reproductive rights, widespread book bans, a rollback of voting rights and civil rights, the erosion of trust in our institutions — that will be our permanent reality if we don’t act now.”