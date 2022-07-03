CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Teachers earned the praise of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He spoke at the National Education Association’s annual meeting at Chicago’s McCormick Place on Sunday. Pritzker also covered a long list of pro-education measure accomplished during his term in office.

Pritzker said that only do teachers have his respect, but also his support.

“I want you to know that I stand with you and will fight for you, and you fight for your students, and I will not rest until we achieve our common goals of getting excellence and equity in public education and giving you the respect and support that you deserve,” Pritzker said.

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak to the group on Tuesday.