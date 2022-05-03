SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker condemned the reported Supreme Court draft opinion to over Roe v. Wade on Tuesday.

It would allow states to enact more restrictive laws that would limit women’s access to reproductive health care. Pritzker signed the Reproductive Health Act early in his term to protect Illinois women, reportedly in anticipation of a conservative Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

“The terrifying implications of this decision and what it means for millions of women across the country cannot be understated,” Pritzker said. “But let me be clear- no matter what atrocity of an opinion the Supreme Court officially rolls out this summer in regards to Roe versus Wade – abortion will always be safe and legal here in Illinois. Illinois is and will remain a beacon of hope in an increasingly dark world. I will fight like hell – not just for the women who call Illinois home, but every person in every corner of this country who deserves to live a life of their own design.”

In addition to signing the Reproductive Health Act, Pritzker also repealed the Parental Notification Act in 2021, which ensured that pregnant minors in the state can choose whether or not to involve a parental figure in their decision to have, or not have, an abortion.

In recent years, more out-of-state patients have traveled to Illinois for reproductive care. According to the most recent data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, 7,534 nonresidents received abortions in Illinois in 2019, compared with 2,970 in 2014 and 5,528 in 2017.

“We’ve been warned this day would come,” said House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch. “That’s why we’ve worked hard in Illinois to ensure Roe v. Wade is codified into law and reproductive health care will never be in jeopardy. In Illinois, we will never go back.”