SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois laid out a new plan to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic.

Governor JB Pritzker launched the ‘Overdose Action Plan’ on Monday. Illinois’ Chief Behavioral Health Officer David T. Jones has been tapped to lead the effort. He will work with lawmakers, people who use drugs and other stakeholders.

Jones said that he will use that experience to transform how the state handles mental, emotional and overall behavioral health wellness.

“I want to be explicate in stating, in both the framework of harm reduction and connecting treatment, along with recovery supports, with the determinants of health, such as employment and housing will be incorporated into our design,” Jones said.

Pritzker’s 2023 budget plan includes a nearly $400 million increase in funding for the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services.