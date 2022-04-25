SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the June Illinois primary approaches, several candidates are busy securing endorsements.

Pro and anti-abortion groups are among those announcing who they will support. Several pro-choice organizations are backing Governor JB Pritzker, who signed several major pieces of legislation expanding abortion access during his first term.

The “Reproductive Health Act” will protect those rights, even if the Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade. Pritzker also pushed to repeal the “Parental Notification Act.”

“Illinois has shown that we respect people’s right to make these decisions themselves, and we don’t think politicians should be in the exam room with a doctor and their patients,” said Brigid Leahy of Planned Parenthood Illinois Action. “So we really have to be vigilant.”

Republican candidate Darren Bailey picked up endorsements from anti-abortion groups last week. He promised to reinstate the “Parental Notification Act” if elected.

Bailey said in a statement that “if elected governor, I will continue working to repeal Pritzker’s egregious oversteps of government, restore parental rights, end taxpayer-funded abortion once and for all.”

The “Parental Notification Act” was repealed in December. It required doctors to notify a patient’s parent if they were under 18-years-old and seeking an abortion.