SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Healthy Illinois Campaign” is pushing to expand Medicaid-like health coverage in the state.

The group wants Governor JB Pritzker and lawmakers to grow the program, which was approved and started last year, to all age groups from 42-years-old and up.

Supporters said that the expansion would cost a maximum of $200 million per year, with a majority of that coming from the federal government.

The “Healthy Illinois Campaign” said that uninsured people cost upwards of $800 million a year to the state’s health care system.

“We need to say, ‘I bring value to the table,'” said Carmen Velasquez of the Healthy Illinois Campaign. “‘I clean your house, I do your garden. I am valuable and I know it.’ As social justice, we are entitled to healthcare for all.”

The group is facing a time crunch, however, as the end of the legislative session is Friday.