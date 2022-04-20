SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Board of Education said that it is finally filling those vacant teacher positions.

The “Preliminary Data of Unfilled Positions” survey sent out last fall shows that Illinois added 5,676 teachers to the profession just this year. The board said that this is the most teachers added in a single year than in the past five years combined. It was needed, as the statewide teacher vacancy rate reached a low point of 1.5%.

There are still over 2,000 positions open.