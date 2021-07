SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says no one in the state died from COVID-19 on Monday. The last time the IDPH reported no deaths related to the coronavirus was on March 16th, 2020.

The IDPH said there were 16 fatalities on Tuesday.

Nearly 1.4 million residents have been infected since the pandemic began.

About 70% of eligible residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the IDPH.