SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,266 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 54 additional deaths.
- Boone County: 1 male 60s
- Coles County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 unknowns 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 5 females 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
2:39
There have been a total of 79,007 cases in Illinois so far, including 3,459 deaths.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Coronavirus treatment drug remdesivir coming to Rockford
- LIVE: President Trump holds first coronavirus briefing in two weeks
- Illinois has 1,266 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, 54 additional deaths
- Man in critical condition after Rockford shooting at Church and Whitman
- Blue Angels to fly over Chicago Tuesday in honor of health care workers
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!