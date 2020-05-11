Illinois has 1,266 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, 54 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,266 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 54 additional deaths.

Boone County: 1 male 60s

Coles County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 6 females 60s, 4 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 4 males 70s, 2 unknowns 70s, 8 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 5 females 90s, 1 female 100+

DuPage County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 female 90s

McHenry County: 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s

There have been a total of 79,007 cases in Illinois so far, including 3,459 deaths.

