Illinois has 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, 66 new deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public health is reporting 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, and 66 additional deaths.
The deaths announced Thursday include:
– Cook County: 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 6 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 6 female 80s, 5 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+
– DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
– Effingham County: 1 male 60s
– Kane County: 1 female 90s
– Kankakee County: 1 male 80s
– Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 90s
– Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
– St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
– Will County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s
Hancock, Pulaski, and Schuyler counties are now reporting a case. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 16,422 cases, including 528 deaths, in 81 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
