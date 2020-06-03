Illinois has 982 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 97 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 982 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 97 additional deaths.

– Coles County: 1 male 70s

– Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 3 males 50s, 2 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 9 females 90s, 6 males 90s

– DeKalb County: 1 female 90s

– DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 90s

– Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

– Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

– Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

– Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

– McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s

– Peoria County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

– Stephenson County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

– Union County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s,

– Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

– Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 123,830 cases, including 5,621 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 24,471 specimens for a total of 959,175. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 27–June 2 is 6%.

