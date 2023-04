ELGIN, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has a new millionaire.

A Mega Millions ticket matching all five numbers was sold in Elgin on Friday. The $1 million winning ticket was bought in the Circle K on McLean Boulevard.

The $476 million jackpot ticket was sold in New York City.

Wednesday’s drawing also produced a new Illinois millionaire, which makes two $1 million winners in one week.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday for a $20 million jackpot.