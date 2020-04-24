Illinois has largest single day jump in COVID-19 cases, with 2,724 new on Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced an additional 2,724 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, and 108 new deaths on Friday.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the largest 24 hour increase the state has seen to date is likely due to the increased volume of test results.

The prior largest single day total was this past Wednesday, when 2,049 cases were reported.

The new deaths reported Friday include:

Boone County: 1 male 60s

Clinton County: 1 female 100+

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 5 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 14 females 70s, 15 males 70s, 10 females 80s, 11 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 5 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 3 females 90s, 2 males 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 70s

Kankakee County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

McHenry County: 1 male 50s

Sangamon County: 1 male 70s

Whiteside County: 1 unknown 90s

Will County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 39,658 cases, including 1,795 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois.

