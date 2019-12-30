Illinois has one of the highest population declines this decade

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Illinois_-829116799916029138

Illinois suffered its sixth consecutive year of population decline according to data by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Numbers show, since 2010 Illinois has lost 159,751 residents or 1.2% of the population.

Only West Virginia, had a higher percentage of loss at 3.3%.

From July 2018 to July 2019, Illinois lost 51,000 residents, the second-largest drop in the US behind New York.

Data from the Illinois Policy Institute also showed, “if the state had simply grown at the same rate as the national average since 2007, Illinois’ population would be 1.14 million residents, or 9%, larger than it is today.”

That would have brought in $78 billion in additional economic activity.

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories