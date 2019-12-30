Illinois has one of the highest population declines this decade

Illinois suffered its sixth consecutive year of population decline according to data by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Numbers show, since 2010 Illinois has lost 159,751 residents or 1.2% of the population.

Only West Virginia, had a higher percentage of loss at 3.3%.

From July 2018 to July 2019, Illinois lost 51,000 residents, the second-largest drop in the US behind New York.

Data from the Illinois Policy Institute also showed, “if the state had simply grown at the same rate as the national average since 2007, Illinois’ population would be 1.14 million residents, or 9%, larger than it is today.”

That would have brought in $78 billion in additional economic activity.

