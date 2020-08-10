Illinois health officials report 1,319 coronavirus cases Monday, 1 death

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD,, Ill. — On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,319 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 1 additional death.

The death was reported in Cumberland County and was a woman in her 90s.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 195,399 cases, including 7,637 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 3 – Aug. 9 is 4.1%. As of Sunday night, 1,481 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 138 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories