Illinois health officials report 1,462 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 14 deaths

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (WGN) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,462 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s
  • DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
  • Kane County: 1 male 60s
  • Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
  • Madison County: 1 male 60s
  • McHenry County: 1 male 20s
  • Williamson County: 1 female 70s.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 261,371 cases, including 8,309 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases from September 6-September 12 is 3.7%.

As of Saturday night, 1,422 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 328 patients were in the ICU and 136 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories