Illinois health officials report 2,035 new cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois public health officials reported 2,035 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 24 additional deaths.
Region 1 sits just below a 6% positivity rate. Most counties did drop their rates from yesterday. Boone County is currently the highest at just above 9% with Lee County the lowest at just under 2%.
Winnebago County’s rolling positivity rate sits at 7.5%. ICU bed availability in the region remains under the 20% threshold at 15%. Read full data here.
The deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Adams County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Champaign County: 1 male 60s
- Cook County: 1 female 20s, 2 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
- Crawford County: 1 male 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 70s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 60s
- Peoria County: 1 female 50s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 50s
Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,321,033 cases, including 21,826 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,299 specimens for a total of 22,269,555.
As of Saturday night, 2,032 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 477 patients were in the IC and 247 patients were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from April 18 to April 24 is 3.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 18 to April 24 is 4 percent.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,913,325. A total of 8,810,463 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 107,976 doses. On Saturday, 74,461 doses were reported administered in Illinois.