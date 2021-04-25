Illinois health officials report 2,035 new cases of COVID-19, 24 deaths

CHICAGO  Illinois public health officials reported 2,035 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 24 additional deaths.

Region 1 sits just below a 6% positivity rate. Most counties did drop their rates from yesterday. Boone County is currently the highest at just above 9% with Lee County the lowest at just under 2%.

Winnebago County’s rolling positivity rate sits at 7.5%. ICU bed availability in the region remains under the 20% threshold at 15%. Read full data here.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Adams County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
  • Champaign County: 1 male 60s
  • Cook County: 1 female 20s, 2 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s
  • Crawford County: 1 male 80s
  • Kane County: 1 male 70s
  • LaSalle County: 1 female 60s
  • Peoria County: 1 female 50s
  • Tazewell County: 1 male 50s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,321,033 cases, including 21,826 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 61,299 specimens for a total of 22,269,555.

As of Saturday night, 2,032 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 477 patients were in the IC and 247 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from April 18 to April 24 is 3.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 18 to April 24 is 4 percent.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses for Illinois is 10,913,325. A total of 8,810,463 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 107,976 doses. On Saturday, 74,461 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

