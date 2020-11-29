Illinois health officials report 7,178 new cases of COVID-19, 57 deaths

CHICAGO (WGN) — Illinois health officials reported 7,178 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 57 additional deaths.
The state reported 62,740 tests in the last 24 hours, a marked decline from recent totals regularly totaling over 95,000 daily tests. The decrease is due to decreased hours and fewer people getting tested on the holiday weekend.
- Bureau County: 1 male 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 50s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 9 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 5 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
- Fayette County: 2 males 80s
- Fulton County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
- Knox County: 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s
- Logan County: 1 female 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Mason County: 1 female 90s
- Massac County: 1 female 70s
- Ogle County: 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 50s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 720,114 cases, including 12,193 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 62,740 specimens for a total of 10,431,018.
As of Saturday night, 5,858 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,185 patients were in the ICU and 723 patients were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from November 22 to November 28 is 10.1 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 22 to November 28 is 12.1 percent.
On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of another surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to Thanksgiving travel and gathering. Fauci additionally warned that distancing measures could not be eased by Christmas.
